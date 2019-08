MALAYSIA’S “Jungle Cat” Muhammad Aiman cannot wait for another opportunity to showcase his prowess in the ONE Championship Circle.

Aiman, who hones his craft in Indonesia’s popular tourist island of Bali, is concerned that his fans that thronged the Mall Of Asia Arena in his last victory never really got to see him unleash his full arsenal of skills.

“Jungle Cat” looks back on his unanimous decision win against Indonesia’s “The Terminator” Sunoto.

“I feel like I left it a little too late, waiting only until the third round to showcase my strength and creativity,” the 24-year-old bantamweight athlete said.

It was not the performance the Negeri Sembilan native was looking for after a nine-month hiatus, but the sixth win meant so much to him.

And for that reason, the Bali MMA martial artist wants the chance to return to action and right his wrongs.

“I’d love to fight on home ground in Malaysia at ONE: MARK OF GREATNESS scheduled for December,” he added.

“I’m not fussy as far as my opponents are concerned. Just bring them on. It would be great if I can get another fight in before that just to get the momentum going.”

The ever-hungry “Jungle Cat” believes that he has another match left in his tank. And he would love to compete before the Kuala Lumpur card to end his year with at least three appearances in The Home Of Martial Arts.

“My ultimate dream is to be able to fight in Japan. It would be a dream come true if ONE were to call me and tell me that I’ve been selected to be part of the Tokyo card in October,” Aiman revealed.

“But I don’t know whether I’m good enough for that.”

However, if given the opportunity, the MIMMA Featherweight Champion confides that he would love to face a Japanese opponent.

“Can you imagine how electric the atmosphere in the arena would be?” he exclaimed. “I remember when I fought Danny Kingad in the Philippines on his home soil back in 2017 and the atmosphere was crazy. I’d like to experience that feeling again – but of course, to emerge as a victor!”

