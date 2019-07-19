(Video) ‘Jungle Cat’ promises to unleash new version of himself at ONE: Dawn of Heroes

THERE is always excitement when Malaysia’s most talented bantamweight martial artist, “Jungle Cat” Muhammad Aiman (pix), competes in the ONE Circle.

Expect another exhilarating performance from the Negri Sembilan native when he takes on Indonesia’s “The Terminator” Sunoto in the prelims of ONE: DAWN OF HEROES at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on 2 August.

“I’m very grateful to be competing at ONE Championship again, and as always, I’m very thankful to be part of yet another very big card,” the Bali-based athlete said excitingly.

“My last match in Singapore in November of last year was on a pretty big card too, and I’m glad that they’re putting me on these big cards.”

Aiman was originally scheduled to compete on the ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST card in Shanghai on 15 June, but he politely turned down the offer because it was too close to Hari Raya. Besides, he was observing the Ramadhan period, and he knew it would be near-impossible to compete at his very best.

However, the wait rewarded him with what he describes as a much better bout.

“I was disappointed a bit that I didn’t get to compete in Kuala Lumpur, but really, it’s no big deal,” he said.

“I know if I didn’t get the Malaysian card,” Aiman added, “I was probably going to get a match on another one of the following cards.”

“The patience paid off as they put me on the Manila card instead. Manila has a nice stadium, a nice hotel, and they have probably the best fight fans as it is always packed there. They love their martial arts, so it’ll be a memorable encounter.”

Manila will provide the Bali MMA representative an ideal setting to make a winning return after losing to Japan’s Shuya Kamikubo by unanimous decision last year.

But Aiman confessed that he has sharpened his tools like never before, and he will leave the stadium with nothing but an impressive victory over his Indonesian rival.

“Sunoto has nothing that can surprise me or nothing that can take me out,” Aiman said. “I’m better on the ground, and with striking, wrestling, or grappling, and I’m not worried at all.”

Aiman does feel Sunoto has the advantage in one area.

“His biggest strength is his experience. He’s been in MMA for a long time, but I think he doesn’t have anything else over me.”

Whether or not Aiman’s diverse skills will be enough to handle the more-experienced Sunoto, fans will have to tune in to ONE: DAWN OF HEROES on 2 August to find out.