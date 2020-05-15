(Video) Keanu Subba names his next desired opponent

IT has been a long road to recovery for Malaysia’s top featherweight sensation Keanu Subba (pix) over the past 12 months.

Despite the ups and downs of the process, the 25-year-old reveals that he will come back better than before.

“I don’t think I want to return to be the old Keanu Subba before the injury,” the Kuala Lumpur-based athlete said.

“I want to be better than that. If possible, I want to show a new skillset. As of now, I’m nowhere near full fitness, but I think I should be ready by the end of the year.”

Before the injury he sustained against Ryogo “Kaitai” Takahashi at ONE: FOR HONOR in May 2019, the Monarchy MMA product earned two impressive victories on the trot.

First, he conquered “White Dragon” Chao Xie inside the opening stanza with an armbar before wrecking Phoe Thaw’s undefeated record in enemy territory via a guillotine choke.

Those victories proved that he can mingle with the division’s finest talents, and now, he wants to add another name to that list.

“Honorio Banario is the perfect opponent for me,” Subba said. “After him, I have a whole list of guys I want to compete against, but Honorio is the guy now. Beating him, a former World Champion is going to put me right back in the mix.”

“At first, I thought about facing Bruno Pucci. But after doing some research, I realized that [Honorio] has a bigger fanbase, and that is why I want to face him.”

The athlete also known as “The Rock” is one of the most experienced contenders in the promotion. He captured the inaugural ONE Featherweight World Title in 2013 against compatriot Eric “The Natural” Kelly.

Since then, the Filipino warrior has shared the Circle with several world-class athletes such as Eddie Ng, Ev “E.T.” Ting, Amir Khan, Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki, and former World Champion Narantungalag “Tungaa” Jadambaa.

In his most recent match, the Team Lakay standout delivered another memorable performance on the global stage of martial arts with a split-decision win over Thailand’s Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai.

Subba has watched a lot of those matches and concludes that he is not entirely concerned about Banario’s skillset. In fact, he believes that he will do fine against the veteran competitor.

“Stylistically, when he first signed with ONE, he was known as a very wushu-dominant guy,” he said.

“However, he has evolved into a well-rounded fighter. In some of his recent fights, he has been going for the takedowns and submissions rather than just wanting to knock people out. I have improved, too, so this would be an interesting fight.

“His strength and striking are his greatest threats, but I can figure out his pattern, and if it goes to the ground, I can do even better.”