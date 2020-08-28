(video) Liverpool and Arsenal ready for Community Shield clash

LONDON: Just five weeks after the conclusion of the Premier League, the new season begins this weekend with the Community Shield between champions Liverpool and FA Cup winners Arsenal.

The Wembley showdown, which will again be played without spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is the traditional curtain-raiser ahead of the new league season.

Both clubs are still effectively in their pre-season preparation phases but the prospect of winning more silverware should get heart-rates going at Wembley on Saturday.

“After Arsenal, a lot of our players will go to the international games, so they have to play there then for their countries, so they now need proper training,” Klopp said.

“The weekend will be tricky, but we will be as ready as possible.”

Liverpool go into the match with a full squad to choose from, including captain Virgil van Dijk, who is fit despite suffering a head injury in a friendly with Salzburg.

“Virg only looks like he has a piercing now and has a plaster on it,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

“It should not be, and is, no problem. In the moment it is of course not cool but there will not be a problem.”

With two and a half weeks to go before the Premier League season begins, Klopp will have to choose between playing a full-strength side, giving some players more rest others a chance to shine.

Captain Jordan Henderson, still recovering full fitness after a knee injury, is unlikely to start while striker Rhian Brewster is pushing for a starting spot.

The 20-year-old is back at the club after a successful spell on loan at Swansea in the Championship and has impressed in pre-season, scoring three goals in two games, including both goals in the 2-2 draw with Salzburg.

Klopp said Brewster still has a lot to learn but is on the right track.

“Rhian is a young boy and he knows that,” Klopp said.

“He can learn a lot of things but he’s a natural goalscorer – that’s what he is. He has to be more involved in the game when he's on the pitch, but I have to say in the decisive moments he’s 100% there.

“I like that a lot and he’s a wonderful kid, so that's all good. If you score three goals in two games, it’s not a bad number and that’s OK.”

Arsenal will have goalkeeper Bernd Leno available after injury while new signing Willian, who swapped Chelsea in west London for north London, will be in contention.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also available despite rumours linking him with a move to Wolves while William Saliba, who joined from St Etienne in July, is also available.

Strength in depth will, as always, be crucial this season and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said the players accept the principle of rotation.

“That’s how it should be,” he said. “Now we have the fixtures we all know it’s going to be a really difficult season with a lot of games, so a lot of players will play a lot of games.

“So if you have a lot of players who can bring quality to the pitch, it makes it even better for the team. We are really happy that the guys who came in, the young players, made the difference today.” – dpa