(video) Luiz hopes to stay at club despite contract uncertainty

MANCHESTER: David Luiz says he hopes to stay at Arsenal despite a red card in yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, which could mark his last appearance for the club.

The Brazilian defender, who was at fault for the first goal and then sent off after giving away a penalty for the second, is out of contract at the end of the month.

“I should have taken a different decision in the last two months but I didn't,” Luiz told Sky Sports .

“About my contract, if I stay here or not. I have 14 days to be here and that’s it. I should have tried to decide my future as early as possible, but I didn’t.

“I don’t want to use that as an alibi or excuse, it’s my fault – that’s it. I love to be here. That’s why I continue to train hard.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he did not know what would happen with Luiz’s contract.

“I know what happened today, I know the way that David reacted,” he said. “I know him well, not only as a player but as a person as well.

“He is always going to try to give you his best with the condition that he’s at and he’s tried again, but it didn’t work out for him or the team. That’s it.”

Luiz apologised for his mistakes in the match.

“It's my fault,” he said. “The team did well, especially with 10 men. The coach is amazing, all the players are amazing, it was my fault. I want to be here. The coach knows. He wants me to stay.” – dpa