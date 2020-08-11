(video) Lukaku fires Inter Milan into Europa League semis

DUSSELDORF: A Romelu Lukaku-powered Inter Milan beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 on Monday to reach the Europa League semifinals.

Nicolo Barella and Lukaku’s strikes sent Inter through to face Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel, while Kai Havertz pulled one back for Leverkusen.

Inter Milan started strongly on a baking Dusseldorf night and took the lead through Barella in the 15th minute.

Lukaku caused chaos in the area and had a shot which was blocked, but his team-mate finished neatly to put the Italians ahead.

Lukaku was on the scoresheet himself six minutes later with a cunning strike as he fell after showing grit to beat Edmond Tapsoba.

Havertz scored for Leverkusen by drilling home after receiving from Kevin Volland to keep his team in with a chance.

Inter were awarded a penalty for handball but revision by video assistant referee (VAR) showed no offence had been committed by Daley Sinkgraven, who blocked a cross with his shoulder.

Leverkusen battled hard in the second half but their hopes appeared to be dashed in the 90th minute when Christian Eriksen was felled by Karim Bellarabi in the box.

However Inter were once more denied the penalty by VAR, as the ball had hit Barella’s hand while he lay on the ground just before the foul.

Lukaku, who had been due to take both cancelled spot kicks, was then denied a goal as he powered past the hapless Tapsoba and was adjudged to have fouled the defender.

The other quarterfinals take place on Tuesday, before the semifinals start on Sunday. – dpa