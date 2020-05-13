(video) Man City’s Sterling ‘not scared, but reserved’ about Project Restart

LONDON: Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has questioned the Premier League’s planned “Project Restart” to resume all football fixtures by June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a 50-page government plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown on Monday and said sport could possibly return behind closed doors after June 1.

Previously, Sterling’s teammate Sergio Aguero said players were “scared” for their safety because of the mass fatalities and illness the outbreak has caused.

Speaking on his personal YouTube channel, Sterling stated that the Premier League should only return when the safety and health of all involved can be guaranteed.

“I feel like once that side of the people’s safety and the players’ safety is secured, and their well-being is looked after, then that’s the right time to go back in,” he said.

“Until then, I’m not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be.”

The 25-year-old England international added that he has suffered personal loss during the pandemic.

“I’ve had friends whose grandmas passed away,” he added.

“I’ve had family members as well that have passed away. You’ve got to be wise and take care of yourself and those around you.”

Fellow England colleague and Tottenham defender Danny Rose also criticized the Premier League’s proposals.

“Football shouldn’t even be spoken about until the numbers have dropped massively,” said the 29-year-old Rose. “People’s lives are at risk.” – dpa