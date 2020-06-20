(video) Man Utd draw at Spurs; Southampton win at Norwich

LONDON: Bruno Fernandes scored a late equalizer to give Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Friday, a useful point in their quest for a Champions League spot.

Dutchman Steven Bergwijn fired Spurs in front in the first half but Fernandes equalized nine minutes from time after Paul Pogba had been fouled by Eric Dier.

The result left United still fifth, but now just two points behind Chelsea in fourth, while Tottenham stayed eighth, four points further back.

United thought they had a second penalty late on when John Moss awarded a spot-kick for what he thought was a foul on Fernandes but replays showed he dived and it was ruled out by the video assistant referee.

Norwich face an even bigger struggle to avoid relegation after they were beaten 3-0 at home by Southampton in the day’s other match.

Spurs dominated the early stages of the match at White Hart Lane and they took a deserved lead when Bergwijn’s pace took him through the United defence and slammed a shot past David De Gea.

United were the better side in the second half and the introduction of Pogba from the bench made a big difference.

The Frenchman’s fleet of foot took him past Dier and the England international pulled him down to give United a penalty.

Fernandes sent the penalty past Hugo Lloris for the equalizer and Fernandes thought he had another penalty but VAR ruled it out for a dive.

Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond scored the goals as Southampton ran out easy winners at Norwich.

Ings hit the bar in the first half before opening the scoring four minutes into the second half and Armstrong doubled their lead five minutes later.

Armstrong made sure of the points with 11 minutes to go and Norwich now face a mountain to climb to avoid relegation.

“With the strange environment it was about adapting, we did that well and got it spot on. In the first half, when I hit the bar I thought I was rusty. But I am happy I stuck in there.

“It was good to be back. It was good fun. Hopefully we brought joy to the nation.”

“To concede two goals that quick in the second half was of course a defining moment in terms of confidence,” Norwich manager Daniel Farke said.

“We had setbacks we had to accept. The confidence was not there.

“It’s important that you are effective. The situations before the two goals were ones you should not concede. We were just not willing enough to follow the movement,” Farke said.

Southampton are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone and look safe.

“In the second half we were more clinical and it was a deserved win from a very fit team,” Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said.

“Danny Ings is a fantastic finisher when he is around the box. He is working very hard for the team. The key was our work against the ball. When we are pressing together it is not so easy to play against us.” – dpa