(video) Medvedev falls at first hurdle in Hamburg

HAMBURG: Top seed Daniil Medvedev (pix) suffered a stunning 6-4 6-3 defeat by Frenchman Ugo Humbert in his first claycourt match of the 2020 season at the Hamburg European Open on Tuesday.

Fresh off his run to the US Open semifinals, world No. 5 Medvedev struggled to find his feet on clay as he was broken three times by Humbert in a lacklustre performance.

Humbert, an aggressive baseliner, stole the show in front of a limited-capacity crowd at Rothenbaum stadium in the opening set when he outlasted Medvedev in a 32-shot rally, finishing with an emphatic forehand.

The result leaves Medvedev's match record on clay at a dismal 10-17.

The 24-year-old Russian will now focus on a quick turnaround at the French Open, where he has failed to progress beyond the first round in his three previous appearances.

One week after becoming a father for the first time, Roberto Bautista Agut celebrated a convincing 6-4 6-3 victory over two-time defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

After the match, Bautista Agut was greeted with a message of support from former world number two and fellow Spaniard Alex Corretja.

Corretja joked that parenting duties may take a toll on Bautista Agut, who would now be tired from sleepless nights rather than his on-court heroics.

“It was very tiring last week,” said Bautista Agut. “Alex knows well. I think he has three or four kids.

“I am very proud of my family and very happy to have a new baby in our lives and it was a really nice experience to live with my wife.” – Reuters