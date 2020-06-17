(video) Messi, Fati give Barcelona win on home return

BARCELONA: Barcelona made it two wins from two games to extend their lead at the top of La Liga, defeating Leganes 2-0 on Tuesday.

It was 17-year-old Ansu Fati who broke the deadlock with his fifth goal of the season shooting from the edge of the area just before half time.

Barcelona were not at their best in the first half and Leganes might easily have taken the lead through Miguel Angel Guerrero.

Lionel Messi got the second on 69 minutes. It was his 21st league goal of the season.

Barcelona thought they had a second when Messi played the ball inside the fullback for Nelson Semedo to overlap and cross from Antoine Griezmann to score.

But the video assistant referee ruled the goal out. Messi was not to be denied.

He charged at the heart of Leganes defence and won a penalty which he converted past Ivan Cuellar.

Barcelona brought on the 20-year-old midfielder Riqui Puig and he might have got a late third off a pass from Arturo Vidal, but his shot was blocked.

Midfielder Ivan Rakitic said: “The important thing was to keep winning. We now have six points from six and we are still getting up to full rhythm. I'm pleased for Ansu [Fati] but all the strikers are important.

“There is very little time to prepare for the game against Sevilla [Friday] but we will go into with lots of motivation.”

Leganes midfielder Recio said: “We put so much effort in, so it's not a good feeling to lose. They scored from their only shot on goal in the first half.

“We are in a difficult position. The smallest mistake we make it seems that it ends up as a goal and that makes it hard for us.”

Earlier ten-man Espanyol picked up another valuable point in their battle for Primera Division survival with a 0-0 draw away at Getafe.

The point will seem even sweeter as relegation rivals Mallorca lost 1-0 away at Villarreal.

Carlos Bacca got Villarreal’s winner on 15 minutes. Mallorca had chances but home keeper Sergio Asenjo was on form to keep them at bay.

Goalkeepers were also the main protagonists at the Alfonso Perez Coliseum where Diego Lopez made a brilliant late double block to earn Espanyol their point.

It was no more than they deserved. They went down to 10 men on 16 minutes when defender Bernardo Espinosa was harshly sent off for a raised arm that fortuitously made contact with Damien Suarez. – dpa