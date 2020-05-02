(video) Mourinho reveals tears after Bayern semifinal defeat

BARCELONA: Bayern Munich reduced Jose Mourinho (pix) to tears in 2012 when they knocked his Real Madrid team out of the Champions League eight years ago, the Portuguese coach has revealed.

“That night is the only time I have ever cried after a football match,” Mourinho said in an interview with Spanish sports paper Marca on Saturday.

“I remember it well: me and Aitor [Karanka, Mourinho’s assistant] parked in the car in front of my house, crying.

“It was very hard to take because in that 2011-12 season we were the best team in Europe.”

This weekend marks eight years since Mourinho ended Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona’s domination in Spain by winning La Liga with a record 100 points tally.

But Mourinho also had the chance to win what would have at the time been Real’s 10th Champions League, only to lose on penalties to Bayern in the semifinals, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Sergio Ramos all missing from the spot.

“That is also football. Cristiano, Kaka, Sergio Ramos, they are three monsters of football, there is no doubt about that. But they are also human,” Mourinho said.

Reflecting on winning La Liga, Mourinho said: “That was my hat-trick, if we put aside Portugal. I wanted to win the league in England, Italy and Spain. And I’m still the only coach who has done it.” – dpa