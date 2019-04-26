(Video) Muay Thai superstars show skills at ONE: Warriors of Light open workout

BANGKOK, Thailand: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), held the ONE: Warriors of Light Official Open Workout last Thursday, April 25, in Bangkok. Gracing the stage were ONE Championship athletes who demonstrated their various skills to select media in attendance.

Showcasing their many talents was ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, who performed alongside fellow Thai superstars Petchdam Petchyindee Academy, Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, Singtongnoi Por Telakun, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Pongsiri “The Smiling Assassin” Mitsatit.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion, stated: “This event proves that Muay Thai is one of the best martial arts in the world. It gives us a chance to showcase our discipline through our hard work. Representing Thailand on the global stage is a huge honor for me. I know my opponent trained very hard and is motivated to share the stage with me. But every day I get better and better and I continue to improve as a fighter. I plan to show all of my improvements and come into this fight with my best. I will leave the stadium in front of my hometown fans with the title around my waist and still champion.”

Petchdam Petchyindee Academy, ONE Athlete, stated: “It is an honor to compete for the first ever ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title. This is a big opportunity for me to prove that I am the best in the world in what I do. All of my efforts and the trials in my career have led up to this point and I am ready to seize the moment. I’ve had a tremendous training camp and I feel I am in the best shape of my life. Competing in Thailand, in front of my friends and family, I know it will give me added strength.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Athlete, stated: “I have enjoyed my time so far in ONE Championship. I feel it is a great arena to face the best fighters in the world. Sok Thy is a tough opponent, and if I can defeat him I think I am very close to a World Title shot. This is what I love to do, this is my life. I am so proud to represent my country and I promise to continue working hard to bring glory to Thailand.”

Pongsiri Mitsatit, ONE Athlete, stated: “Performing here today alongside these legends of Muay Thai, it is an absolute honor for me. Just standing here, it gives me great pride and joy. I am truly humbled to be in the presence of these amazing athletes. I know I also carry the pride of Thailand into the Circle, and I am prepared to do my absolute best to get the victory. I cannot wait to go in there and show off the fruits of hard training.”

Singtongnoi Por Telakun, ONE Athlete, stated: “After all that I have been through in my career and in my life, I feel very fortunate to this day to continue to do what I love. Muay Thai is my passion, and to be able to practice it is such a blessing. I want to inspire people to keep fighting, no matter the odds, or whatever problems they may be facing. We just have to keep on fighting. This warrior spirit I will showcase in front of my people. I am completely focused on giving the best performance I can give.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE Athlete, stated: “Competing in ONE Super Series is an honor. To display my talents and skills in front of millions of people around the world, I don’t think there is a better stage for martial arts. I want to thank ONE Championship for giving me this opportunity. I know fans of martial arts will be tuning in to watch this show, so there is a lot of pressure to win. I plan to go out there and do what I do best.”