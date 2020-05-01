(video) Murray, Bertens win Madrid Open Virtual Pro titles

MADRID: Andy Murray (pix) prevailed in a tight men’s final against David Goffin at the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro on Friday, and Kiki Bertens routed Fiona Ferro to capture the women’s championship.

Murray downed Goffin 7-6 (5) on the Tennis World Tour video game.

Bertens cruised past Ferro 6-1, giving her the online Madrid crown a year after she won the actual clay-court event.

Scotland’s Murray said of the matchup with Belgium’s Goffin, “I think he’s a little better than me at the game. He knows how to use the drop shot, the inside-out forehand, stuff like that, and I wasn’t able to do that. So he has a few more options. My serve was probably the biggest difference. I came up with some big serves.”

Goffin said, “He comes up with different shots, very unexpected shots at some times. He’s probably the only one who plays that way.”

The Netherlands’ Bertens said following her win over France’s Ferro, “Once I got the message asking if I wanted to compete in this tournament, I said, ‘Of course,‘ and I needed to get practicing on a PlayStation as soon as possible because once I’m doing something, I want to do it right.

“I’m feeling great. My first virtual tournament and getting the win is always nice! ... I hope everyone had fun watching this ... and I think it’s unbelievable that so many players did compete. It’s great that we could do something for the fans. We could give something back.

“It’s a really difficult time for everyone in the world. We cannot play tennis, our fans can’t watch us play tennis, but I hope they did in the past few days.”

In the men’s semifinals earlier Friday, Murray beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman by default due to connection issues, and Goffin edged Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6 (6).

Bertens defeated Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki 7-5 in the women’s semis, and Ferro beat Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-3. – Agencies