(video) Murray, Wozniacki roll into virtual Madrid Open semis

MADRID: Brit Andy Murray rolled into the men’s semifinals of the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro on Wednesday with a dominating 6-1 victory over Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

After the easy victory, Murray cracked, “I’m just much better than the other guys. That’s the reality.”

Murray will face Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in Thursday’s semifinals. Schwartzman posted a 6-3 victory over Italy’s Fabio Fognini in the quarters.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Belgium’s David Goffin will meet in the other men’s semi. Tsitsipas downed Spain’s David Ferrer 6-2, while Goffin rolled past France’s Benoit Paire 6-0.

The finals will also be held Thursday.

On the women’s side, Caroline Wozniacki needed seven minutes to finish off Brit Johanna Konta in a 6-0 trouncing.

Wozniacki faces Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens in the semis. Bertens, who won the actual Madrid Open title in 2019, defeated Swiss Belinda Bencic 6-4.

“This is more frustrating than tennis,” Bencic said after one Bertens volley landed for a winner. “It’s like real life against you.”

Romania’s Sorana Cirstea also advanced to the semis with a 7-6 (4) triumph over Canada’s Bianca Andreescu.

Cirstea next faces France’s Fiona Ferro, who was a 7-6 (3) winner over Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

The women’s finals will also be held Thursday. – Agencies