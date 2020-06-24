(video) Napoli beat Verona, continue chase of Champions League place

ROME: Napoli won 2-0 at Verona Tuesday to hold on to sixth place in the second day of a round that marks the restart of Italy’s Serie A after the coronavirus lockdown.

Arkadiusz Milik’s headed in off the right post for the Neapolitans on 38 minutes, after his teammate Piotr Zielinski forced Marco Silvestri’s save and home striker Samuel Di Carmine had low drive stopped by David Ospina.

The Colombian keeper then slapped Miguel Veloso’s drive under the bar and a second-half effort from the Portuguese midfielder before substitute Hirving Lozano struck on 90 minutes.

The Neapolitans are in the last 16 of the Champions League, but have a nine-point deficit to the fourth qualifying slot for the next elite continental tournament. Promoted Verona are in eighth position.

In Ferrara, visiting Cagliari won 1-0 against SPAL from Giovanni Simeone’s late close-range header, which kept the hosts in the drop zone as the Sardinia side moved to 10th place, 10 points clear of the danger zone. – dpa