(video) Napoli draw with Inter, will meet Juve in cup final

ROME: Napoli drew 1-1 at home to Inter Milan Saturday to qualify 2-1 on aggregate for next week's Italian Cup final against Juventus.

The Bianconeri ousted AC Milan on Friday in a game that reopened behind closed doors a season halted in early March by the coronavirus pandemic.

A scoreless draw allowed the Turin hosts to progress through the away-goal rule after a 1-1 in the February first leg; they will meet Napoli Wednesday in Rome.

A minute’s silence was observed before both semi-finals, with three medics standing at centre field, to honour the more than 34,000 Italians who died of Covid-19.

“They played a good game but we did our share, suffering for a while, but we got into the final and now we must think about recovering,” Napoli captain Insigne said.

“It is strange to play like this [without spectators] but we must do our job. We want to thank all the medics who helped during the pandemic and we hope to have brought some joy to the fans at home.”

At Naples’ San Paolo, a corner from Christian Eriksen found the net in the second minute as home keeper David Ospina dithered on the bouncing trajectory.

The Colombian made amends when he bravely denied Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Candreva in the 40th. He then and grabbed a feeble effort from Lautaro Martinez and sent away Insigne, who squared for Dries Mertens’ equalizer on 41.

After the break, Inter’s best attempts were a wide effort from substitute Alexis Sanchez before Ospina twice saved Eriksen’s drives.

Mertens tallied his 122nd goal with Napoli and his now their all-time top scorer, one goal above his former teammate Marek Hamsík.

Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli said before the game that the Belgian international, now in his seventh Neapolitan season, is close to renewing his contract. – dpa