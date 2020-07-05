(video) Norwich in huge trouble after missing ‘last chance’ in Brighton loss

LONDON: Norwich City will need something close to a miracle to survive in the Premier League after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Brighton on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard’s 25th-minute goal was enough to give Brighton victory, leaving them still 15th but now nine points above the bottom three and almost assured of safety.

Norwich remain six points adrift at the bottom of the table with five games to go.

Daniel Farke left leading goalscorers Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell on the bench and the understudies could not step up.

The hosts hit the post in injury time through Adam Idah but could not find a goal that would have secured a precious point.

“It is a disappointing day for us because we knew it was more or less the last chance,” Farke admitted.

“It is important we learn for the future. I will pick them up.

“After five losses in a row it is no time for a fighting message. We don't have the right, important to stay humble. We want to show our pride.”

Brighton manager Graham Potter said the result was “huge.”

“Our response from the lockdown has been really good. Seven points from difficult fixtures, we are delighted with,” he said.

“Three points is huge, but we know we still have some work to do. It's not my job to predict what other teams will do.”

Later Saturday, the battle for Champions League places hots up with third-placed Leicester, fourth-placed Chelsea, fifth-placed Manchester United and sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers all in action. – dpa