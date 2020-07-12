(video) Norwich relegated as Antonio scores four for West Ham in rout

LONDON: Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday following a 4-0 home defeat to West Ham United.

Michail Antonio scored all four goals with two in each half to move the 16th-placed Hammers six points clear of the relegation zone on a tally of 34.

It is Norwich's seventh consecutive loss at the bottom of the table, with 24 defeats in total and 21 points, in their worst-ever Premier League run.

The Canaries will drop from the top division to the second-tier Championship for a fifth time, which is more than any other club in the Premier League era. – dpa