(Video) ONE: Century highlights

IT was a historic evening last Sunday, 13 October, as the iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan once again played host to the world’s greatest martial arts talents. Live from Tokyo, Japan, ONE: CENTURY 世紀 featured two full-scale World Championship events, with both Part I and Part II drawing a massive crowd of passionate martial arts fans.

In the main event of Part I, reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee retained her World Title, submitting challenger and ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan with a rear naked choke.

In the main event of Part II, reigning ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang put together a spectacular performance, finishing ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera in the second round to retain his World Title.