AS Covid-19 continues to spread around the globe, racism against Asians is on the rise too.

Asians worldwide are the target of unnecessary hate, discrimination, and physical harassment, and these have led to unrest among ONE Championship’s finest martial artists.

In a video posted by the world’s largest martial arts organization on YouTube titled, “ONE Championship Stars Denounce Racism Against Asians,” some of their finest World Champions offered their revulsion on the subject.

ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee said: “The world has been going through crazy times due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Asians around the world are being targeted in hate crimes as they are blamed for the coronavirus.”

“These cowards are targeting innocent victims that have done nothing wrong. Racism can never be tolerated under any circumstances. Let’s all speak up for those in need and take a stand against this violence,” the Hawaii-based star said on his Instagram account.

In the 49-second video, ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen reminded the world that this virus can affect anybody, not a particular race.

“Don’t make jokes linking Asians to Covid-19. This virus does not discriminate, and neither should we.”

“Unstoppable” Angela Lee believes this is the perfect time to come together to kick out racism.

“Now, more than ever is a time to come together,” the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion said.

A growing number of incidents have been reported around the world since the start of the outbreak, and it has added another challenge in our mission to unite together and battle the virus.

* However, with warriors like these, and other heroes who have tirelessly worked to support the frontliners of the pandemic, it just shows that the world is filled with plenty of kind-hearted souls ready to take on one of the most daunting battles on earth.