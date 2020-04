ONE Championship has elected its Head Of Product Niharika Singh (pix) as the first advisor for their upcoming reality competition show The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

All participants eager to secure a once-in-a-lifetime US$250,000 (RM1.01 million) job under the mentorship of ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, will be under her watchful eyes throughout all 13 episodes.

“As Chatri’s advisor, I know what goes through his mind, I know what he looks for, know what he is looking for when he is hiring someone,” she revealed.

“I am going to be his eyes and ears. If you want to get to Chatri, you will need to get to me first.”

Sityodtong is certain that he has selected the right candidate for the role, sharing some of her greatest values which have made her a vital asset to The Home Of Martial Arts.

“Niharika is one of my proteges. The thing I like most about Niharika is that she has a heart of gold, she’s kind, she’s compassionate,” he offered.

“I think she embodies ONE Championship. But of course, she’s a killer when it comes to business. She has intellectual course power, she has grit, resilience, make no mistake, Niharika is probably tougher than I am.”

Candidates will have to undergo several tasks throughout the show - expected to launch in Q4 of 2020 - such as tackling real-world problems, business models, strategic thinking, problem-solving, and physical adventure challenges alongside the organization’s finest martial arts world champions.

Interested applicants may apply through Instagram. Follow Sityodtong on Instagram and post a one minute video of yourself telling us why you deserve to be one of the 16 contestants. Do not forget to tag @yodchatri and include #ApprenticeONE to qualify. Make sure your account is set to “public”.

Alternatively, follow Chatri Sityodtong on Facebook and repeat the steps above.