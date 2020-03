ONE Championship added another world-class talent to its stable on Thursday, 12 March, with the signing of Muay Thai icon John Wayne “The Gunslinger” Parr.

The 43-year-old striking sensation has competed at the highest level since the mid-90s, picking up 10 kickboxing and Muay Thai World Championships in the process.

He posted on his official Instagram account (@johnwayneparr):

“When I say this opportunity makes me happy, I’m not just saying it to sound cute. This contract has given me my purpose in life again.”

“To me fighting is more than just a sport. To me it’s something that’s impossible to just walk away from. Putting my hand in the glove was equivalent to Cinderella putting on the glass slipper where every changed in an instant.

“Thank you @yodchatri and @onechampionshipagain for this opportunity. I promise to give you my best.”

With 99 wins – 45 of those coming by knockout – the Queensland native is hungry for victory number 100.

He has never shied away from the toughest of challenges, and he is already teasing fans with a potential bout against a longtime foe in The Home Of Martial Arts.

“In my career, I’ve been lucky to fight with Yodsanklai [IWE Fairtex] three times, and to fight Yodsanklai with mixed martial arts gloves on in a cage – man, that would be such a killer fight,” he said.

“I think we would stop the world. I think everyone would stop [what] they’re doing, go to the ONE Championship app, and they’d be in for the fight of their life. It’d be so exciting.

“Yodsanklai punches so hard, so the thought of him fighting in mixed martial arts gloves sort of makes my tummy turn, and possibly diarrhea, but at the same time, imagine if I won – it’d be so cool.

“I believe in my punching power in mixed martial arts gloves. I think if I could be the man to knock Yodsanklai out, that would help cement my legacy, for sure.”

Who would you like to see Parr face in his debut?