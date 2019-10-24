(Video) One: Dawn of Valor official workout session

JAKARTA: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), recently held the ONE: Dawn of Valor Official Open Workout last Tuesday, Oct 22, at the Syena Martial Arts Center in Jakarta.

In attendance were ONE Championship athletes, reigning ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian “The Bandit” Kadestam, former Prime Selection GP Welterweight Champion Kiamrian Abbasov, multiple-time Indonesian National Wrestling Champion Eko Roni Saputra, Philippine martial arts prospect Kaji Ebin, two-time Wushu World Champion Priscilla Hertati “Thathie” Lumban Gaol, two-time Myanmar National Boxing Champion Bozhena “Toto” Antoniyar, ONE Jakarta Flyweight Tournament Champion Stefer “The Lion” Rahardian, and ONE Strawweight Indonesia Tournament Champion Adrian “Papua Badboy” Mattheis.

Official Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-Pn1mT7nmstA3BQY54ilpg87_KTnpFgv

Zebaztian Kadestam, ONE Welterweight World Champion, stated: “I’m grateful to be back here in Jakarta and to be defending my ONE Welterweight World Championship again. Kiamrian [Abbasov] is an amazing fighter and a deserving challenger. I know that he will give me a good test come event night. We promise that we will put on a great show for the fans in Jakarta and everyone watching all over the world. I have worked extremely hard to be where I am today, with this ONE Welterweight World Title wrapped around my waist, and I fully intend on keeping it that way.”

Kiamrian Abbasov, ONE World Title Challenger, stated: “This is a great opportunity for me, I am blessed to be in this situation, challenging for the world championship. But I know that I’ve worked hard for this and it is my time to realize my dream of becoming a world champion. Zebaztian Kadestam is a great champion and a great fighter, but I am coming for that belt with everything that I have. I’m prepared to go the full five rounds, but make no mistake about it, I will be looking for the finish.”

Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol, ONE Athlete, stated: “Competing in Jakarta again is a blessing, it always is, and I’m really happy to be performing again in front of my home country and fans. I believe that a win here will put me on track to becoming a top contender in the ONE women’s atomweight division, so this will be a really big match for me. I have worked and trained hard for this, and I am ready to give myself and my country the victory.”

Bozhena Antoniyar, ONE Athlete, stated: “I’m coming off a really big win, and I believe that another win over a veteran like Priscilla will put me in line for a shot at the world championship. With that in mind, I plan on giving this match everything I have. I know Priscilla will have the crowd firmly behind her, but I believe in my capabilities and I know I have what it takes to come out victorious.”

Eko Roni Saputra, ONE Athlete, stated: “I am very happy to be back home, competing for ONE Championship in Jakarta. This will be my first time to perform in Jakarta under the ONE Championship banner, and I plan on making my people proud. This is an important bout for me because I want to be able to bounce back from my last bout and capture my first win in ONE Championship.”

Kaji Ebin, ONE Athlete, stated: “I’m excited to be back inside the Circle. Like my opponent Eko, I am also searching for victory on the biggest global stage of competition. We are both hungry and motivated and we will be ready to give the fans a great performance and an exciting contest.”

Stefer Rahardian, ONE Athlete, stated: “I’m coming into this fight highly motivated because I need to get back on track My last few bouts haven’t ended the way I wanted them to, but I believe I am more than ready to turn things around this time. I’ve been hard at work, honing my skills and now I’m ready to showcase my improvements. Adrian Mattheis is a great fighter, and since we are both from Indonesia, I know we will put on a great fight for our fans and our countrymen.”

Adrian Mattheis, ONE Athlete, stated: “Stefer [Rahardian] is a tough fighter and I know that he will be coming into this fight hungry and motivated. I believe I am more motivated because I need to keep my winning streak going. If I win this fight, I see myself being as one of the top contenders in the division, so I will do my best and make sure that I can get a victory at home.”