ONE Championship™ (ONE), returned home to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to deliver yet another incredible martial arts spectacle. ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS played host to the world’s most amazing martial arts athletes, as they took to the ONE Championship ring to showcase their skills.

In the main event, reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao of Thailand retained his World Title with a knockout victory over countryman Saemapetch Fairtex.