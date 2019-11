ONE: Masters of Fate played host to a series of action-packed and compelling contests, delivered by the absolute best in world-class martial arts talent.

In the main event, Joshua “The Passion” Pacio of the Philippines turned in a dominant performance, submitting compatriot Rene “D’ Challenger” Catalan in the second round to retain his ONE Strawweight World Championship.

