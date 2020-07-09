(video) Patric’s arm biting punished with fine and four game ban

ROME: Lazio Spanish defender Gil Patric has been fined €10,000 (RM48,000) and banned for four games following his dismissal for biting an opponent in Serie A action.

A sports judge handed the punishment on Wednesday based on the report of the video assistant referee, which led to the stoppage-time red-carding of Patric the previous evening at Lecce.

Home defender Giulio Donati, who was bitten in the arm, said he understood Patric’s behaviour as it came late in the hard-fought game won 2-1 by Lecce.

“He apologized immediately, but of course he had to be punished with a red card, although I had no physical damage,” Donati said. – dpa