(Video) Phoe Thaw keen for a rematch against Keanu Subba

WHEN Myanmar’s Phoe “Bushido” Thaw returns to the Circle, redemption will be his biggest driving force.

The 35-year-old martial artist owns eight wins from 10 matches, with seven of those coming by way of knockout in the opening stanza. However, the ONE Myanmar Featherweight Tournament 2016 Champion has his eyes on two men who have denied him wins - Keanu Subba and “The Big Heart” Yoon Chang Min.

“I want to rematch the opponents who defeated me. I was defeated, but I didn’t fully execute what I’m capable of. I want to know it decisively. Moreover, I want to defeat them,” the Yangon native stressed.

“The fans would see me as a different fighter who they have never seen before. I have totally changed. They would see the thrilling matches of Phoe Thaw again.”

Phoe Thaw is certain if, given the chance to face his old rivals, his chances of winning will be more significant. His 88-percent knockout ratio speaks for itself too.

In October 2018, Malaysia’s top featherweight Subba ruined his spotless record, submitting the Myanmar hero in his own backyard via guillotine choke in the first round. A year later, at ONE: CENTURY PART I, “The Big Heart” forced him to tap at 3:17 of the opening stanza via a rear-naked choke.

Those losses have ignited a new desire to succeed for Phoe Thaw. He has worked on his ground game while improving his striking arsenal.

“The losses forced me to do more intense training, and to focus on the physical, technical, and mental aspects,” he revealed.

“Firstly, I need to be better at takedown defense and positional control. To perform better in a match, I need to be well-prepared in those skills. That way, if I do compete with [Subba and Yoon again], my striking will be advantageous for me.”

He is aware that the featherweight division is stacked with talent, and will not turn down the chance to face other world-class heroes should it move him one step closer to Martin Nguyen’s featherweight gold.

However, if things go his way, he would prefer to settle a couple of old scores, before he embarks on a journey towards the world title.

“I have a message for [Subba and Yoon],” he warned. “Their old tricks won’t work on me again. Their fighting skills may have gotten better, but so have mine.”