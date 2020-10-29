(video) Rashford scores hattrick as Sevilla earn narrow win over Rennes

MANCHESTER: Substitute Marcus Rashford scored a quickfire hat-trick for Manchester United as they overwhelmed Germany’s RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford in Champions League group H on Wednesday.

United, who started with Paul Pogba in the side and Rashford and Bruno Fernandes on the bench, took the lead in the 21st minute through Mason Greenwood, who delivered a clinical finish after being slipped through by Pogba.

Rashford came on for Greenwood in the 63rd minute and soon set about deciding the match, after the Germans had looked capable of causing United problems.

The England striker raced on to a long ball from Fernandes to make it 2-0 in the 74th minute, with the initial offside call being overturned on review.

Rashford made it 3-0 after Fred robbed Marcel Sabitzer and Anthony Martial added the fourth from the penalty spot.

The hat-trick, inside 29 minutes, was completed in stoppage time when Rashford blasted home after good work from Martial who cut in from the left.

United have the maximum six points from their opening two games in the group.

Sevilla picked up their first Champions League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Stade Rennais on Wednesday after outclassing the French side but managing to convert only one of the numerous clear chances they carved out.

Dutch forward Luuk de Jong broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, after Sevilla had dominated the first half, when he raced to meet a cross from Marcos Acuna and found the net with a sidefooted volley.

Julen Lopetegui’ Europa League holders had a total of 22 shots on goal to the visitors’ two, hitting the target nine times and seeing Joan Jordan rattle the crossbar in the second half.

The Spaniards are second in Group E with four points after two games, level with first-placed Chelsea, while Rennes have one point. – Reuters