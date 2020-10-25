(video) Reading go five points clear at top of Championship

LONDON: Reading moved five points clear at the top of the English Championship after a 3-0 victory over Rotherham on Saturday while Bristol City climbed to second.

Norwich are into the top six courtesy of a last-gasp winner against Wycombe and Stoke saw off last season’s beaten playoff finalists Brentford 3-2.

Yakou Meite struck in either half and Lucas Joao added a late third from the penalty spot at the Madejski to preserve Reading’s unbeaten start to the season in the league.

Bristol City are one place below them after Nahki Wells’ late spot-kick secured a 1-1 draw against Swansea.

Jamal Lowe’s 51st-minute goal put the Swans in control at Ashton Gate but Wells made no mistake from the spot in the 83rd minute.

Chris Mepham netted deep into stoppage time to secure Bournemouth a 1-1 draw against Watford in a battle between two sides relegated from the Premier League last season.

Stipe Perica marked his first league start with an early opener at Vicarage Road but Mepham was on hand to fire home from close range at the death.

Stoke extended their unbeaten run to five league games with a 3-2 win over Brentford.

Steven Fletcher and James McClean put the Potters 2-0 ahead at the break before Tyrese Campbell added a third on the hour mark, with Marcus Forss netting twice in the final 20 minutes to set up a nervy finale.

Millwall drew 1-1 against Barnsley, while Wycombe suffered a seventh consecutive defeat after Mario Vrancic's stunning free-kick sealed a 2-1 win for Norwich at Carrow Road.

Preston beat Huddersfield 2-1 while Cardiff's Sheyi Ojo denied Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock a win on his return to his former club, with the match ending 1-1.

Adam Armstrong took his goal tally for the season to eight with two goals in Blackburn's 4-0 victory at 10-man Coventry.

Bottom-placed Sheffield Wednesday remain on minus four points after losing 1-0 at home to Luton while QPR and Birmingham drew 0-0. – AFP