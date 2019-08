IF you love martial arts, then be sure not to miss Malaysia’s first-ever mixed martial arts film, Sangkar, set for release in cinemas nationwide on Aug 29.

Directed by Kabir Bhatia, the action-packed film brought to you by Primeworks Studio Astro Shaw tells the story of how an athlete overcomes adversity to achieve success in his career.

Ahead of the action-packed film, action director and affects choreographer Saiful Reza Bin A.Shukor - a lifelong martial artist - shares four reasons why Malaysians must watch the highly-anticipated movie when it is released.

1. A Star-Studded Cast

According to Saiful, the lineup of actors and actresses participating in this film should be enough to entice enthusiasts to watch the film on the big screen.

“We’ve been blessed to have two of the finest Malaysian actors in Zul Ariffin And Remy Ishak, who were more than comfortable to portray their role throughout shooting,” the 32-year-old shared.

“There’s Mira Filzah too, so I’m hoping Malaysians, whether they love martial arts or not, do catch the film.”

2. The Story Has A “Heart”

The one thing Saiful wants all Malaysians to do after watching Sangkar is to understand what an athlete goes through during their preparation for a match.

“There’s so much more story behind each individual when two people clash in the ring or the cage,” he pointed out.

“When we made the movie, we wanted it to be as real as possible. Fighting may be the plot, but Sangkar is about what athletes go through [in] their daily lives and in their careers,” he said. “This movie is made for the heart.”

3. It Features Real Martial Artists, Including ONE Championship’s Malaysian Stars

One factor which makes Sangkar special is its collaboration with actual mixed martial artists, including some of Malaysia’s ONE Championship stars.

The list of ONE martial artists starring in the movie include Peter Davis, Saiful “The Vampire” Merican, and Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan. Besides them, other Malaysian athletes include Ijam Asri and Hanif Zainal.

“Almost everyone who helped in the movie had a martial arts background, and that made it fun,” he said.

“Everybody was helping me, and they were very supportive. At times, we shot for more than 12 hours, and despite the long-time frame, they never complained.”

