(video) Record-breaking Mertens gets new Napoli deal ahead of cup final

MILAN: Napoli’s all-time top scorer Dries Mertens (pix) signed a new contract until 2022 with the Serie A club on Wednesday, just hours before they face Juventus in the Italian Cup final in Rome.

“Those who love Naples know that this love is eternal. I will give everything until the last day to remain in the history of this club and this city,” the Belgium international said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

The 33-year-old’s new deal will run until 2022 but also has the option of a third season.

“Happy to be together for a long time. Long live Dries!” tweeted club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Mertens arrived in Naples from PSV Eindhoven in 2013, winning the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup the following season.

He has scored 122 goals in 310 games and contributed 73 assists in all competitions for Napoli.

The Belgian became the club’s record goal scorer in Saturday’s Italian Cup semifinal against Inter Milan.

He overtook Marek Hamsik and moved seven goals clear of club legend Diego Maradona. – AFP