(video) Schalke draw at Union Berlin to stretch winless run to 12 games

BERLIN: Schalke 04 equalled a club record by going 12 consecutive league matches without a win as they rescued a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Sunday, scoring for only the second time in their last five Bundesliga games.

The Royal Blues, who were battling for a Champions League spot midway through the season, have now failed to win since Jan. 17, equalling the club’s worst ever winless run set in the 1993/94 season. They stayed in 10th place on 38 points.

Union, who have gone seven games without a win, climb up to 13th on 32, four points above the relegation playoff spot.

Both teams’ players as well as the match officials went down on one knee before kickoff in tribute to George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose death in U.S. police custody has triggered protests around the world.

Some 30 Union fans had gathered outside the stadium, empty of spectators due to coronavirus restrictions, chanting and cheering but they kept to social distancing rules.

The hosts got off to a strong start and had carved out three good chances before Robert Andrich was sent clear by Anthony Ujah in the 11th minute to beat keeper Alexander Nuebel.

It was Andrich’s first goal of the season from his 48th shot.

Union still had Schalke on the backfoot when the visitors equalised against the run of play thanks to a low drive from Everton’s on-loan fullback Jonjoe Kenny.

Schalke’s Nuebel, who will join Bayern Munich next season, repeatedly had to come to the rescue, stopping Ujah and then denying Keven Schlotterbeck from point-blank range in the 87th minute.

Bayern Munich are top on 70 points, seven ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with four games remaining. – Reuters