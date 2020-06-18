(video) Schalke lose again as Frankfurt maintain Euro dream

BERLIN: Schalke’s club-record winless run extended to 14 Bundesliga games on Wednesday with a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt which keeps the hosts in outside contention for Europe.

Andre Silva and David Abraham scored for Frankfurt to ensure a deserved victory despite Weston McKennie’s consolation. They are ninth in the table, four points behind Freiburg in seventh and the final Europa League spot with two games to play.

Schalke could have levelled when Michael Gregoritsch had a shot cleared off the line but their comeback attempt ended with the dismissal of Can Bozdogan. They have now fallen below Frankfurt into 10th having taken just six points from the last 42 available. – dpa