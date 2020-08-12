SEARCH
(video) Sevilla edge Wolves to reach Europa League semis

12 Aug 2020 / 12:47 H.
    Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos (bottom right) celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during the Europa League quarterfinal match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the MSV-Arena in Duisburg, Germany. – REUTERSPIX

GELSENKIRCHEN: Record five-time Europa League winners Sevilla booked their place in the semifinals with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Lucas Ocampos headed home for Sevilla in the 88th minute to set up a clash with Manchester United on Sunday, with Raul Jimenez earlier missing a penalty for Wolves in a tight last-eight match.

Wolves started well on a warm night in Duisburg, with flying winger Adama Traore felled clumsily by Diego Carlos in the box, but Jimenez wasted the spot-kick.

The Mexican forward, Wolves’ top scorer this season, stuttered in his run up but Sevilla goalkeeper Bono did not commit and easily parried a soft and central effort.

The English side, in their first European quarterfinal since the 1971-72 UEFA Cup, faded a little towards the end of the first half and Ocampos curled an effort narrowly wide of the far post.

The second half was a tight affair and with the game heading to extra-time a moment of quality from Ever Banega made the difference.

The Argentine playmaker curled a cross into the area and Ocampos flicked his header towards the far post, beyond Rui Patricio and into the net. – dpa

