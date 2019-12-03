(Video) ‘Shadow Cat’ Not Bothered By Denice Zamboanga’s Strengths

THERE is little worry from Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan’s camp ahead of her return at ONE: MARK OF GREATNESS.

The young star tussles with Denice “The Menace Fairtex” Zamboanga this Friday, Dec 6, at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

She admits the training camp has been an intense one, but she thinks it has prepped her to perfection ahead of her next challenge in ONE Championship’s atomweight division.

“It has been quite an intense training camp, and as always, there have been ups and downs,” the 20-year-old said.

“I do get a bit emotional at times whenever my fight is nearing, and my camp gets more intense. However, when you feel tired, I think that’s when you know that you had a good training camp.”

Emotions always run high for the young star, but she believes every martial artist who wants to be the best often goes through similar phases.

“Sometimes we feel great, sometimes we feel awful. I think every athlete experiences these emotions.”

However, those feelings will not stop her from putting on another classic performance in the Malaysian capital, where ONE hosts its final event of 2019.

The former Mimma atomweight champion has given it her all during training and wants it to come full circle on Friday.

“I’ve trained with a lot of my teammates who imitate the way Zamboanga might strike or grapple, my coach has set this game plan up, and I believe it is the best way to prepare against any fighter,” she said.

“We’ve drilled a lot of possible scenarios, and I got a different training partner for each training session.”

“As I said earlier, this has been an intense training camp, but in terms of learning, it has been a really good one.”

In her last appearance, Jihin scored the fastest finish in her ONE career against Jomary Torres, and she wishes she does the same against Zamboanga.

The talented athlete knows her opponent may be a skillful athlete, but it will not be enough to take her down in Kuala Lumpur.

“I’d say she’s a good athlete, but I have faith in my abilities too.”

“Her style may be dangerous, but I’m not too worried about it. I believe I can get a win.”

For one last time this year, ONE Championship returns to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for ONE: MARK OF GREATNESS at the Axiata Arena on Dec 6.

