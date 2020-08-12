(video) Shakhtar trashing Basel 4-1, face Inter in the Europa League semis

GELSENKIRCHEN: Shakhtar will face Inter Milan in the semifinal on Monday after the Ukrainian side thrashed Basel 4-1.

Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick and Dodo got the goals for a rampant Shakhtar, with Ricky van Wolfswinkel pulling one back late on.

Shakhtar started strongly in Gelsenkirchen and were quickly into the lead against their Swiss opponents.

Junior headed home for the Ukrainians in the second minute after Basel goalkeeper Dorde Nikolic came for a corner and missed.

Taison doubled their lead in the 22nd minute with a deflected effort and Marlos almost made it three with a long-range effort which struck the post.

Arthur Cabral lobbed an effort narrowly wide for Basel but Alan netted the third from the penalty spot at the other end after Taison was fouled.

Dodo added a brilliant fourth with a low drive after a charge forward from the back, before van Wolfswinkel grabbed a consolation tap-in in stoppage time.

“I’m feeling amazing because we have worked hard and we trust we can reach the final,” said Junior.

“If you want to test yourself, you have to play against teams at this high level.” – dpa