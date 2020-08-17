(video) Solskjaer eyes signings as Sevilla punish wasteful Man Utd

COLOGNE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United face a busy few weeks in the transfer market after losing a third semifinal this season as Sevilla reached the Europa League final by coming from behind to win 2-1 in Cologne.

United had already secured their place in the Champions League next season by finishing third in the Premier League, but an over-reliance on a small core of players was again exposed as Solskjaer did not make a single substitution until three minutes from time.

United’s new Premier League campaign could now begin in just over four weeks time and initial talks over the signing of Jadon Sancho have stalled with Borussia Dortmund insisting the England international will remain in Germany next season.

“We need to strengthen the squad depth of course. It will be a long season,” said Solskjaer.

“I cannot say when or if transfers are going to be done, but we are looking at it. It is a quick turnaround. We just have to be 100 percent sure when we do those deals.” – AFP