(video) Thiem sees off Cilic to reach fourth round

NEW YORK: Second seed Dominic Thiem staved off a spirited fightback from Marin Cilic to beat the former champion 6-2 6-2 3-6 6-3 on Saturday and reach the fourth round of the US Open.

Austrian Thiem had won both his previous meetings with the 31st seeded Croat and quickly stamped his authority on the evening’s final match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court with two service breaks in each of the first two sets.

Cilic found his range to win the third, breaking serve for the first time, but world No. 3 Thiem saved five break points in the fourth set and sealed the match when his opponent found the net on a return.

Thiem will next meet Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat France’s Corentin Moutet 6-1 6-0 6-4.

Second seed Sofia Kenin overcame a sluggish start to surge past Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 7-6(4) 6-3 on Saturday to move into the fourth round of the US Open for the first time.

Jabeur, ranked 31 in the world, broke to take a 4-2 lead in the opening set as Kenin struggled to control her serve, but the American immediately responded with a break of her own before grabbing the early advantage in the contest via the tiebreak.

Kenin, who swatted aside Jabeur en route to her Australian Open title and came into the clash at Louis Armstrong Stadium with a 4-1 record over her, switched gears at the start of the second set to tighten the screws on her opponent.

Playing superb tennis from the baseline, Kenin went ahead 2-0 before Jabeur broke back, but the 21-year-old raised her game once again and held firm to close out the win. She will take on Belgian Elise Mertens next.

Seventh seed Madison Keys retired from her third-round clash with France’s Alize Cornet early in the second set on Saturday with a neck injury.

Keys was trailing 7-6(4) 3-2 when she shook her head and told the Frenchwoman and the umpire she could not continue.

The 25-year-old American, a 2017 finalist at Flushing Meadows, had a medical timeout between sets and called for assistance again during the second, where the trainer massaged her neck and shoulder.

Keys struggled to raise her arms above her shoulder during the second set and grimaced every time she hit the ball, calling it quits after Cornet held serve to take a 3-2 lead. – Reuters