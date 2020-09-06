(video) US Open Tennis in brief

Williams rallies to move into last 16

SERENA WILLIAMS overcame an early scare to defeat fellow American Sloane Stephens and move into the last 16 of the US Open on Saturday.

Williams, the third seed, lost the first set convincingly before rallying to dominate the next two, triumphing 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 inside a near empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 38-year-old, gunning for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, will play Greece’s 15th seed Maria Sakkari for a place in the quarterfinals.

With spectators barred from this year’s Flushing Meadows event due to the coronavirus pandemic, several top players took advantage of suites they have been assigned to watch two of their rivals in action.

Sofia Kenin and Naomi Osaka – the second and fourth seeds respectively – took in the three-setter, as did fifth seed in the men’s draw, German Alexander Zverev, who could be seen munching on sushi. – AFP

De Minaur battles past Khachanov

AUSTRALIA’S Alex de Minaur recovered from a second-set bagel to beat 11th seed Karen Khachanov 6-4 0-6 4-6 6-3 6-1 in the US Open third round on Saturday.

De Minaur, 21, broke his Russian opponent twice to take the opening set but went off the boil in the second, winning just five points on his first serve.

Khachanov extended his advantage by winning the third set before De Minaur suddenly found a second wind to take a 3-0 lead in the fourth, pulling away to seal victory in just over three hours on Court five.

De Minaur has reached the last-16 at Flushing Meadows for the second consecutive year and will meet Canadian Vasek Pospisil, who overcame Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut. – Reuters

Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn after quarantine notice

TOP seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were withdrawn from the US Open doubles competition on Saturday, hours before they were due on court after Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice from public health officials, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said.

Mladenovic is one of 10 players who came in contact with France’s Benoit Paire, who was pulled out from the men’s field at the hardcourt major after testing positive for the new coronavirus. – Reuters

Pospisil outlasts Bautista Agut to reach fourth round

UNSEEDED Canadian Vasek Pospisil pulled off another upset at the US Open when he knocked out Spain’s eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the third round on Saturday.

Pospisil, who eliminated fellow Canadian and 25th seed Milos Raonic in the second round, has already spent nearly 10 hours on court at Flushing Meadows and he advanced in emphatic fashion after smashing 71 winners and 19 aces.

Pospisil lost his focus after taking the opening set with a late break, as he allowed Bautista Agut back into the contest, but the Canadian got a new lease of life after a medical timeout in the fourth set and roared to victory.

The 30-year-old next plays Australian Alex de Minaur. – Reuters