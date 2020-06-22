(video) Valencia earn first win since return

SPAIN: Valencia beat visiting Osasuna 2-0 in convincing fashion on Sunday with goals from Goncalo Guedes and Rodrigo to pick up their first victory in three matches since La Liga returned from its three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno looked to have scored early but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review which took over two minutes, having also had a goal snatched away by the technology in Thursday’s 3-0 defeat at Real Madrid.

Guedes put the home side in front instead in the 12th minute against mid-table Osasuna and then the Portugal international provided an assist for Rodrigo to double the lead in the 35th.

Valencia remain eighth but the win breathed life into their hopes of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, taking them to 46 points, six behind fourth-placed Sevilla. – Reuters