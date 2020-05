A post shared by ONE Championship (@onechampionship) on May 28, 2020 at 1:59am PDT

TWO of the most dominant knockout artists in combat sports teamed up at All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Dynamite event in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday Night.

“Iron” Mike Tyson and mixed martial arts icon Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort (pix) jumped in the ring to confront AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

The famed wrestler demanded an apology from Tyson, who had knocked him out in January 2010. Things did not end well for Jericho who was taunted and pushed by “Iron” Mike.

Jericho shoved back, but thankfully he avoided another possible knockout as “Sugar” Rashad Evans, Henry Cejudo, and ONE Championship’s Belfort contained “Iron” Mike.

Tyson’s appearance comes only four days after he presented Cody Rhodes with the inaugural AEW TNT World Title.

After the event, he was spotted working out with former mixed martial arts World Champion Belfort, who was in the stands that night.

Combined, the two own 62 knockouts, Tyson with 44 knockouts and the Brazilian with 18, the most in mixed martial arts history.

During his prime, Tyson became the lineal champion in 1988 when he knocked out Michael Spinks in 91 seconds. He successfully defended his title nine times with memorable victories over Frank Bruno, Carl Williams, and Donavan Ruddock.

Belfort, on the other hand, has knocked out several top names in his sport, most notably Dan Henderson, Luke Rockhold, Michael Bisping, Anthony Johnson, Yoshihiro Akiyama, Rich Franklin, and Randy Couture.

Both athletes are expected to make a comeback this year. Tyson is teasing a return to boxing while “The Phenom” should make his debut in The Home Of Martial Arts later this year.

