(Video) What separates Christian Lee from his rivals

CHRISTIAN “The Warrior” Lee has established himself as one of the most successful mixed martial artists in the world.

The Evolve MMA and United MMA standout finished the most experienced athlete in ONE Championship – Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki – in just 51 seconds of the second round to become the youngest ever male ONE World Champion.

Had it not been for his tough mindset that was instilled by his parents from a young age, things could have been entirely different.

“Growing up in a martial arts family and growing up as a martial artist, training has just always been a part of my life,” he said.

“Even when I don’t have a fight booked, I’m in the gym every single day. I’m training the fight team, I’m teaching the kids and the adults at night. There’s not a single day that goes by that I’m not in the gym. That’s definitely a big benefit for me.”

Coming from a martial arts family, the Singaporean athlete looked at martial arts from a unique perspective. While some of his peers took it up for fun, Lee seized the opportunity and ran with it.

But he knew that once he took it up professionally, he would have to be ready to square off against athletes with different skill sets – anytime, anywhere.

“You have to just train as hard as you can, work as hard as you can when there are no opportunities, so when the opportunity comes, you’ll be ready,” the 21-year-old said.

“A lot of people want to see the reward first, before they start working for it. Just the way that I’ve been trained and taught my whole life is to train in silence, and let your hard work do the talking.”

This mindset kept “The Warrior” one step ahead of his closest rivals and earned him 12 finishes out of 13 career wins.

Now with the gold strapped around his waist, Lee knows there will be far tougher battles ahead – but as always, he is ready to prove his worth in The Home Of Martial Arts.

