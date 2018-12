HANOI: Malaysia’s heroic journey in the AFF Suzuki Cup tournament came to a heartbreaking end as Vietnam beat the Harimau Malaya 1-0 for an overall 3-2 aggregate.



The home side took the early lead from striker Nguyen Anh Duc’s sixth minute goal which proved to be enough to secure Vietnam’s second Suzuki Cup since 2008.



Some 3000 Malaysian fans including a small army of Ultras specially flown in by AirAsia kept cheering the Malaysian team on throughout the match.



Harimau Malaya gallantly fought to claw their way back into the match but it was not enough to deny a relentless Vietnam side.