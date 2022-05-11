Vietnam will ensure SEA Games run smoothly

HANOI: Vietnam, the 31st SEA Games hosts, will do their best to ensure the biennial Games run smoothly, after being delayed a year due the Covid-19 pandemic, said its Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Nguyen Van Hung.

Nguyen, who is also the Head of the 31st SEA Games Organising Committee and Vietnam Olympic Committee president, said the hosts are trying their best to ensure the Games are held without any hiccups.

“It is very difficult to organise the SEA Games this time due to the Covid-19 challenges. We try our best, and with the support from everyone, we hope to organise this Games successfully,” he said during his visit to the Main Press Centre (MPC) at the Vietnam National Convention Centre here, today.

He also took the opportunity to greet and gather feedback from the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA) crew covering the SEA Games, led by Sports Editor Elmi Rizal Elias.

This is only the second time Vietnam are hosting the SEA Games, after the highly successful 2003 edition.

About 10,000 participants from 11 countries in the region will do battle in 526 events from 40 sports contested in the SEA Games this time.

The SEA Games will officially begin with the opening ceremony scheduled at 6pm (7pm Malaysian time) tomorrow at the 40,000-capacity My Dinh National Stadium.

