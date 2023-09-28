Vietnamese shooter Pham Qua Ng Huy clinches first gold medal at 19th Asian Games

HANOI: Vietnamese shooter Pham Quang Huy Thursday secured the first gold medal for the nation at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) held in Hangzhou, China’s Zhejiang province.

Huy exhibited exceptional prowess, amassing an impressive total of 240.5 points in the men’s 10m air pistol event, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The silver medal was claimed by shooter Lee Wonho representing the Republic of Korea, who garnered a commendable 239.4 points. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Vladimir Svechnikov clinched the bronze with a score of 219.9 points.

In a preceding event, Vietnamese shooters displayed commendable teamwork, earning a bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol team event, securing a total of 1,730 points.

Adding to Vietnam’s achievements, on Sept 25, shooter Ngo Huu Vuong demonstrated remarkable skill, clinching a well-deserved silver medal.-Bernama