Villa, Brentford play out feisty draw

LONDON: Aston Villa and Brentford played out an entertaining 1-1 draw as the visiting promoted side continued their impressive start to the Premier League season at Villa Park on Saturday.

Brentford started brighter, opening the scoring after seven minutes when Ivan Toney found himself unmarked in the box and fired home an unstoppable strike following a low cross from the left by Sergi Canos that was flicked on by Pontus Jansson.

Villa hit back six minutes later through Emiliano Buendia after smart work by Danny Ings on the left, the new signing feeding the ball on the edge of the box to the Argentine who finished emphatically.

The hosts had a terrific chance to take the lead after 20 minutes but a snap Ings effort from an Anwar El Ghazi cross was brilliantly kept out by Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The second half started much like the first, with both teams taking the game to each other though clear chances were hard to come by.

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock came closest after 82 minutes but his tame header was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

The match got a bit feisty towards the end as both sides desperately searched for a winner, with six players seeing yellow cards – three for each team.

For Villa, a major cause of concern came with an injury to central defender Ezri Konsa, who was forced off due to a knee problem just before the final whistle.

The draw leaves Villa in 11th place on four points from three games, with Brentford two spots higher on five.

Marc Albrighton struck a 76th minute winner as Leicester City condemned promoted Norwich City to a third straight defeat with a 2-1 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy had fired Leicester ahead with a superbly taken goal in the eighth minute before Teemu Pukki brought the home side level from the penalty spot just before the break.

The penalty came after Caglar Soyuncu was ruled, after a lengthy VAR review, to have fouled Pierre Lees-Melou and Pukki kept his cool after the delay to slot home.

But Leicester grabbed their second when Vardy set up Albrighton whose deflected shot flew past Norwich keeper Tim Krul.

Kenny McLean headed in a corner for what Norwich thought was a late equaliser but VAR ruled that team mate Todd Cantwell had been in an offside position.

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse scored a 96th-minute penalty to earn his side a dramatic 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday - a result that leaves both teams still waiting for their first win of the season.

Saints were awarded the penalty in the dying minutes after a VAR intervention, with Jamaal Lascelles adjudged to have fouled Adam Armstrong as he was about to shoot.

Newcastle, who lost to West Ham United and Aston Villa in their opening two games, were on the verge of victory after Allan Saint-Maximin scored on the counter-attack in the 91st minute to give them the lead for the second time.

Callum Wilson had opened the scoring for the home side in the 55th minute with a diving header, but midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi equalised for Southampton when he bundled Nathan Redmond's cross over the line in the 74th.

The result earned 15th-placed Newcastle their first point of the season, while Southampton are two spots higher on two points after a defeat and two draws. – Reuters