Villarreal’s Baena after Valverde incident: ‘Some lies hurt more than punches’

VILA-REAL (Spain): Villarreal’s Alex Baena is hurt by accusations he wished “harm” on the family of Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde to provoke being punched, he said in a statement yesterday.

Baena reported being attacked to Spanish police on Sunday, with Spanish media stating he was hit in the face by Valverde after the teams’ La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was reported that Baena had taunted Valverde during a Copa del Rey game in January over complications regarding his partner’s pregnancy, which the Villarreal winger strongly denies.

“Last Saturday I was assaulted by a colleague from this profession after the game against Real Madrid ended,” said Baena in a statement, not mentioning Valverde by name.

“After it happened, some comments came to light, presumably made by his entourage, which said that I had wished harm on his family.

“Since then, and it couldn’t be otherwise, no evidence has been published that proves the deeds attributed to me.”

Baena said that his family had received insults and even death threats after the reports emerged.

Valverde’s partner Mina Bonino revealed in February the couple thought they had lost their baby, but the pregnancy was later found to be healthy.

Some Spanish reports say Baena again referred to Valverde’s child during Villarreal’s 3-2 win on Saturday, provoking the confrontation.

“They took advantage of a misfortune to justify the attack, and there are lies that hurt more than punches,” added Baena, 21, in his statement.

“The damage being done to my family is unrepairable and unjustifiable, there are threats, insults and even private messages wishing death on my family.

“Yesterday we reported the case to the police, we will let justice run its course.”

Real Madrid did not respond to an AFP request for comment. — AFP