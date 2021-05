Villas-Boas to make world rally debut

PORTO: Former Olympique de Marseille and Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas (pix) has swapped the dugout for the World Rallying Championship debut in Portugal.

The 43-year-old will make his debut later this month in Portugal, driving a Citroen C3 in WRC3, the third tier of the championship for privateer cars.

The Portuguese has been out of work since early March after his contract at Marseille was cancelled.

He had been suspended after initially offering to resign over disagreements with the club’s board.

Villas-Boas does have previous motorsport experience and crashed out of the Dakar Rally in 2018.

Northern Ireland’s Josh McErlean will make his first World Rally appearance as a Hyundai Junior driver at Rally Portugal and will be against Villas-Boas in WRC3. England’s Chris Ingram will also be in the class after making his WRC debut in Croatia last month.

Rally Portugal, the fourth round of the WRC, takes place from 20-23 May. – Reuters