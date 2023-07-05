Vlahovic racially abused as Juve move second in Serie A

NAPLES (Italy): Juventus moved up to second in Serie A on Sunday after a 2-0 win at fellow Champions League chasers Atalanta, whose fans racially abused Juve goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic.

England youth international Samuel Iling-Junior netted 55 minutes into his first start in Italy’s top flight before Vlahovic finished the job deep in stoppage time with his 10th league goal of a difficult season.

The Serbia forward then goaded a section of the home supporters after having previously being insulted as a “gypsy”, abuse which had led to the match being briefly stopped by referee Daniele Doveri.

The Italian word for gypsy is often used by sections of football supporters as a slur for players from the Balkans and eastern Europe, regardless of their ethnicity.

“Unfortunately these chants keep happening, they need to be fought against,“ said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri to DAZN.

“I think we need to ignore them when they happen and let those in charge take action.”

Juve are two points ahead of Lazio who lost at AC Milan on Saturday and, as things stand, have a good chance of making the Champions League next season.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are five points in front of fifth-placed Milan but their hopes of qualifying for Europe’s top club competition through league placing depend on an Italian Football Federation (FIGC) ruling on alleged illicit transfer activity.

Last month Italy’s highest sporting court revoked a 15-point penalty inflicted on Juve in January by the FIGC’s appeals tribunal, who have to come to a new judgement.

Juve can also qualify for the Champions League via the Europa League, with the first leg of their semi-final against Sevilla coming up in Turin on Thursday.

Atalanta’s chances of making the top four were hit by their defeat, as Gian Piero Gasperini’s side five points behind fourth-placed Inter and in the Europa Conference League spot.

Gasperini tried to play down the abuse Vlahovic received from Atalanta fans, saying that there needed to be “a distinction between insults aimed at an individual and a general racist one”.

Later on Sunday, Napoli make their first appearance in front of their home fans since becoming Italian champions for the first time since 1990 when they host Fiorentina.

A party mood has enveloped Naples after Napoli secured their Scudetto in midweek with a record-equalling five matches to play, fans letting off fireworks and flares around the stadium named after their icon Diego Maradona. - AFP