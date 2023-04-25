Vu triumphs in playoff to win maiden major title at Chevron Championship

AMERICAN Lilia Vu claimed the maiden Major title of her career with a dramatic playoff victory over compatriot Angel Yin in The Chevron Championship.

Vu kept her nerve to prevail in an exciting finish to the opening Major of the 2023 Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) season, played at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Previously known as the ANA Inspiration and before that the Kraft Nabisco Championship, the tournament had moved away from Mission Hills Country Club in Palm Springs, California, for the first time since its inception in 1972.

The 25-year-old Vu hoisted the Dinah Shore trophy after leaping into the lake next to the 18th green of Carlton Woods’ Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, continuing the pond-jump tradition made famous at Mission Hills.

“I think the emotions were high and just adrenaline, got to jump into that pond,” said Vu, who pocketed US$765,000 from the US$5.1 million total purse.

This was Vu’s fourth appearance in The Chevron Championship following a missed cut in 2022, finishing as low amateur with a T40 performance in 2018, and a T46 result in 2014 when she won a junior qualifying event to get in at age 13.

Vu had started the final round four shots back of Yin and another American, Allisen Corpuz, both aiming to become Rolex First-Time Winners. Conditions were tough with grey skies and winds of up to 20mph, and dangerous weather delayed play for 50 minutes at 9am.

As most of the contenders struggled, Vu played steadily and closed with back-to-back birdies for an excellent 68 and the clubhouse lead on 10-under-par.